Bal Mela programme held at an anganwadi centre in Rudraram village

Patancheru: A colourful 'Bal Mela' programme was organised at an anganwadi centre in Rudraram village under the leadership of Anganwadi Child Development Project Officer Chandrakala.

The cultural programmes presented by the anganwadi children received wide appreciation. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Rudraram Sarpanch Sudhir Reddy called upon people to carefully make efforts for ensuring welfare of children.

He assured that the gram panchayat would extend cooperation to the extent possible to all anganwadi centres in the village. Among those present were Upa sarpanch Yadayya, ward members and former MPTC member Sashikala.