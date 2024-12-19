  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Balanagar Cannot Be Upgraded to Municipality Due to Low Population Density

Balanagar Cannot Be Upgraded to Municipality Due to Low Population Density
x
Highlights

The proposal to upgrade Balanagar mandall to become a municipality has been rejected by officials, citing insufficient population density as the primary reason.

Mahabubnagar: The proposal to upgrade Balanagar mandall to become a municipality has been rejected by officials, citing insufficient population density as the primary reason. According to the guidelines, a minimum density of 1,000 people per square kilometer is mandatory for forming a municipality. However, Balanagar and its surrounding villages have a population density of only 278 people per square kilometer.

Earli er, Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy had submitted a proposal to the Chief Minister to upgrade Balanagar by merging nearby villages like Nandaram, Gundedd, Gouthapur, and Peddayapalli. In response, the Chief Minister directed officials to assess the feasibility.

The study revealed that the total area of the proposed municipality spans 30.45 square kilometers, requiring a population of at least 30,000 as per norms. However, the combined population of the region is only 8,472, falling significantly short of the requirement.

Officials also clarified that Balanagar's status as a non-taluka headquarters further disqualifies it from being considered for municipal status.

Commenting on the development, MLA Anirudh Reddy said, "I have done my best to push for Balanagar's transformation into a municipality, as it would have accelerated the area's development. However, the proposal was turned down due to technical limitations and insufficient population density."

Officials have reiterated that adhering to set guidelines is critical for forming new municipalities, leaving Balanagar's prospects of gaining municipal status uncertain for the foreseeable future.

Ends

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick