Live
Just In
Balapur Ganesh laddu auction fetches Rs 30 lakh
The famous 21-kg Bangaru laddu of Balapur Ganesh has fetched Rs 30.01 lakh in an auction on Tuesday. The popular laddu, which believed to bring good luck, health, wealth and prosperity, was purchased by Kolan Shanker Reddy, a local resident.
Last year, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 27 lakh and was bought by Dasari Dayanand Reddy.
The 21 kg gold-coated laddu with 2 kg silver plate is auctioned off amid crowds of devotees, gathered for the Ganesh Visarjan procession.
The auction of Laddu was organised under the aegis of the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi, which has been taking up this for the last 30 years and first auctioned the laddu in 1994 which went for Rs 450.
Since then, this sweet grew in popularity and price. The Balapur locals believe that laddu brings them good luck, health, wealth and prosperity. In fact, they call the laddu ‘Bangaru laddu’ (golden laddu). The money is spent on welfare activities mainly in the education sector.