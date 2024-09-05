Baldia boss takes a look at slew of projects in Old City

Hyderabad: Following the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s ongoing efforts to significantly upgrade the urban infrastructure particularly in the Old City, Charminar zone, an area critical to the overall connectivity and traffic management of Hyderabad, Commissioner Amrapali Kata on Wednesday undertook an extensive inspection of key infrastructure projects in the zone, focusing on proposed road-widening and flyover construction.

She meticulously reviewed the progress and current status of several proposed road-widening projects, recognising their importance in decongesting major traffic corridors and improving road safety. Additionally, the flyover proposals were examined to address the need for elevated road infrastructure to manage growing vehicular traffic.

She was accompanied by Devanand, Chief Engineer (Projects), Dattupanth, Superintending Engineer (Projects), and Majeed, City Planner, Charminar zone, along with teams of technical and supporting staff.

The commissioner inspected the areas where road-widening is proposed and emphasised the critical role the projects play in improving the road network. The proposals include road widening and development of a 100-foot wide road from NH Bangalore Highway to Shastripuram Junction.

Another widening of the road to 80 ft between Azeem Hotel and Church Gate is proposed. Also there is a proposal to widen and development 60 foot wide road from Chandrayangutta X Roads to Barkas Road via Chandrayangutta police station. Another proposal is to widen and develop 60 and 40-foot road from Lucky Star Hotel to Hafeez Baba Nagar via Phoolbagh (Naqrqi Phoolbagh to Tawakal Medical via GHMC Charminar zonal office from Bandlaguda to Errakunta Amrapali said “these road expansions will accommodate the increasing traffic volumes, ensuring a smoother flow of vehicles and reducing congestion’.

She emphasised the flyover proposals at Hafez Baba Nagar Junction and at Bandlaguda Junction and a Left-Side Down Ramp at Owaisi Junction. The commissioner inspected the flyover construction from Aramghar to Zoo Park.

Amrapali directed the Town Planning wing to expedite the removal of encroachments and facilitate completion of the project. She emphasised the need to accelerate the acquisition of remaining structures to ensure the timely completion of the flyover. Partially dismantled structures should be addressed immediately to avoid further delays.

She emphasised the importance of adhering to the timelines, particularly for preparation of sketch plans for structures that will be affected by the developments, where such plans are still pending. She highlighted necessity of coordinating with various stakeholders to ensure that all legal and procedural requirements are meticulously followed to avoid any delays in the project implementation.