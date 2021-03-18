Balka Suman confident of retaining Nagarjuna Sagar seat

Nagarjuna Sagar: Government Whip Balka Suman stated that all parties have failed to develop Nagarjuna Sagar constituency and only the TRS can develop it. On Wednesday, along with party State general secretary Takkellapally Ravinder Rao, he inaugurated party office in Battugudem village of Peddavoora mandal in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Balka Suman fired salvos on the Opposition parties and questioned the BJP leaders to tell the number of medical colleges sanctioned to Telangana State by the BJP-led Central government.

He further stated that earlier the people of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency couldn't even meet former MLA Jana Reddy. Hence, they supported the TRS in the by-poll, so that they could meet their MLA easily and to develop their area, he added.

Stating that TRS has a special bond with the people of this constituency, Suman informed that Dalits will get loans from SC Corporation and all the eligible will get ration cards after Sagar by-poll. He predicted that TRS will retain seat in Sagar by-poll with the blessings of the people of the constituency. He warned the people not to believe Congress and BJP, who shed crocodile tears at the time of election for the sake of votes.

Later, he participated in the ongoing national-level ox pulling competitions in Battugudem and appreciated organisers and announced Rs 50,000 cash prize to the winners from his pocket.