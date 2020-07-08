Telangana Balladeer Nissar dies of coronavirus in Hyderabad

Revolutionary singer, poet, dancer and member of RTC employees union, Nissar died of coronavirus here in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

RTC employees union secretary Raji Reddy said that Nissar visited several hospitals for treatment but none admitted him to the hospital. He was later admitted to Gandhi Hospital and died due to the lack of ventilator, Raji Reddy said expressing grief over Nissar's death.

CPI leader Narayana said that the death of Nissar has left a void in the people's agitation. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Born in Suddhala village in erstwhile Nalgonda district, Mohammad Nissar Ahmed was greatly influenced by Telugu film lyricist Suddhala Ashok Teja. He penned his first song in 1983 while working as a lorry driver. In 1989, he joined RTC as a bus conductor. In his three-decade-long service in RTC, Nissar had written several songs.

In 2009, Nissar published a book 'Nissar Paata' on his songs along with a CD. In March this year, Nissar had written a song on coronavirus which was sung by Vandemataram Srinivas. He also shot a documentary film on his village Suddhala and toddy tappers 20 days ago. A pall of gloom surrounded in the village with the death of Nissar. Currently, his family resides at Jagadgirigutta.