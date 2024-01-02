Live
Balram Naik, the new CMD of Singareni
Highlights
Balram Naik, an IRS officer, is currently working as the Finance Director of Singareni. Along with finance, he is also taking care of the welfare responsibilities
Hyderabad: The government has appointed a new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) for Singareni. The state government took this decision after the tenure of CMD N Sridhar was over. Sridhar was instructed to report in the General Administration Department (GAD).
Balram Naik has been appointed as the new CMD in his place. Balram Naik, an IRS officer, is currently working as the Finance Director of Singareni. Along with finance, he is also taking care of the welfare responsibilities. Along with these, Balram Naik will take additional responsibilities as CMD.
