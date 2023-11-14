Live
Ban On TV AD Videos: ECI buckled under BJP, BRS pressure, alleges State Congress
Congress contended that the EC's decision is a result of pressure from the BRS and BJP, who fear defeat
Hyderabad: In the wake of the Election Commission prohibiting some of the Congress party’s ad campaigns, the party alleged that the election body was under pressure from the BJP and BRS parties.
Speaking to media persons, PCC vice-president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy questioned how the ads that got clearance from the Media Certification Monitoring Committee (MCMC) were being asked to be taken off-air. “These were certified ads from MCMC. This is nothing but a plot of Prasanth Kishore in connivance with BRS leaders to damage the prospects of the Congress. People are aware of the BRS’s fallacies and stopping ads will not stop the anti-incumbency amongst the citizens and Congress shall win,” he said.
Posting on social media platform X, Telangana Congress contended that the EC's decision is a result of pressure from the BRS and BJP, who fear defeat. The party alleged that the EC prohibited the ads without providing any prior notice. “As a mark of protest, Telangana Congress has continuously been posting all the 'banned' ads on its X account, as the ban only applies to broadcast media,” the party’s Telangana handle posted on X.