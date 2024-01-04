Live
Bandi appointed as in-charge of Kisan Morcha
Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been appointed as the in-charge for the party's Kisan Morcha. BJP chief JP Nadda appointed the in-charges for various BJP wings on Wednesday. He announced that the party's national general secretary Bandi has been appointed as the in-charge for the BJP National Kisan Morcha.
BJP chief JP Nadda appointed the in-charges for various BJP wings on Wednesday. He announced that the party's national general secretary Bandi has been appointed as the in-charge for the BJP National Kisan Morcha. Similarly, BJP national general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chug has been appointed as the in-charge of BJP National SC Morcha.
