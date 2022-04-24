Bandi begins 11th day of Praja Sangrama Yatra 2

Narayanpet: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar begins his 11th day of Praja Sangrama Yatra 2 in Narayanpet district. He will hold a public meeting at Narva area during the yatra. He is likely chair meeting with village sapranches and public representatives in the afternoon. He is likely to stay Mandhan village tonight.

On April 23, Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with the popular electronic media journalists and BJP leaders joined the walkathon on Saturday at Narva mandal. The BJP leaders slammed the wrong policies and atrocious rule by TRS party leaders.

Sanjay Bandi slammed the Telangana Chief Minister KCR for misleading paddy farmers and advising them not to sow paddy.

While taking part at a Rachha-Banda programme in Eerladinne village of Aarchinta mandal, Bandi Sanjay questioned the CM KCR as to why he is misleading the paddy farmers and advising them not to opt for paddy, while the CM had sowed conventional variety paddy in his farmhouse.

"The Chief Minister KCR has completely ruined the lives of poor farmers. Believing the CM, lakhs of farmers had stopped sowing paddy fearing the government may not buy the paddy. But what we are seeing today, is the State government after playing a drama of dharna in Delhi, had announced to buy paddy from the farmers. This kind of lack of foresight by CM KCR has caused huge loss for the paddy farmers. We are demanding the State government to pay compensation for all those paddy farmers who had not yield paddy on the advice of KCR," demanded Bandi Sanjay.

Ironically KCR had sown paddy in his farmhouse, while he advised the farmers not to sow paddy in the State during Yasangi season, observed the BJP leader. "KCR had even said that if the farmers sowed paddy then the government is not going to procure it and it may lead to suicides of farmers. But what is he doing now, he is forced to buy paddy from the farmers. Had he not given the wrong advise to the farmers, those farmers who had not sown paddy on 20 lakh acres would have benefit. The loss caused due to wrong advise by the CM must be compensated by the government," observed Bandi Sanjay.

Referring to the inadvertent delays in farm loan waiver by them State government, Bandi sanjay said that KCR has no commitment towards welfare of the farmers. His promise of agriculture loan waiver has not happened till date. The farmers are facing tough time as the interests on the loans are increasing. The BJP leader predicted that until the next elections approaches, KCR is unlikely to waive off the farmers' agriculture loans in the State. He also said that the youth have also been fooled by KCR as they were duped of government jobs.

The BJP leader said out of 20 lakh unemployed youth in the state, not a single person has bagged government job during the past 8 years.

Teenmar Mallanna, who joined Bandi Sanjay's walkathon at Narva mandal slammed the TRS government and KCR as highly corrupt and atrocious and have no regards for values, ethics and stated that KCR will put anyone behind bars who question's the failures of the State government. The BJP leaders demanded the government to extend support for those farmers who are suffering losses due to fake and spurious cotton seeds. They also demanded the government to protect the Mirchi farmers.

Similarly, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that Telangana is the State which had the highest petrol and diesel prices in the country and added that if the VAT being collected by the State government is reduced the prices of petrol would be Rs 85 only.

Bandi wrote an open letter on the petrol and diesel prices in the State. Sanjay Kuamr said that the TRS leaders were either talking to divert the attention of the people who are unhappy with their rule or they don't have the awareness on the prices of petroleum products.

Sanjay said that the Centre, in order to provide relief to the people of the country, decreased excise duty twice which resulted in decrease of Rs 5 on petrol and Rs 10 on diesel. About 18 States reduced the taxes, which resulted in a decrease of Rs 10 to Rs 20 on the petrol and diesel prices. However, the Telangana government did not reduced a single paisa, he alleged. "The State, if it wanted to provide some relief to the citizens, should have decreased VAT but it did nothing. The TRS government increased 4 per cent VAT on petroleum prices. Had if it decreased the tax, the prices of petrol would have been at Rs 85 per litre," said Sanjay.

Sanjay said that during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, the petrol prices were Rs 35 per litre. The ten year Congress government increased by 40 per litre and it was Rs 75 when the Congress lost power. During this time after processing the petroleum products, the chemicals and plastic waste had good demand internationally. Though the prices used to increase, the companies used to overcome this with the sale of these products. With the a decision taken internationally to avoid use of plastic, there is no demand to such chemical hence the prices are increasing whenever the prices of crude oil are increased, said Sanjay. The BJP chief said that the highest price in the country are in three States including Telangana (Rs 118.59), Maharashtra (Rs 123.47), Andhra Pradesh (121.63), Rajasthan (Rs 121.06), Kerala (Rs 116.93) and all these are not the BJP ruled States, he said. He also added that 40 per cent of the income should be given to the oil companies and the remaining 60 per cent income of the State and central government should be decreased, he added. The BJP leader said that the Centre wanted to bring petroleum prices into GST. Even the Supreme Court suggested this, which would decrease the burden on common man but Telangana was the first State to oppose this. "The TRS leaders are thinking that people will believe whatever they say. We urge people to understand the facts," said Bandi Sanjay.