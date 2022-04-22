Bandi chats with youth on unemployment in State

Gadwal: The 8th day of Praja Sangrama Yatra of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was marked by a huge public meeting at Tera Gardens in Gadwal district headquarters in the evening on Friday.

All top BJP leaders including BJP national vice president DK Aruna, former MP Jitender Reddy, Pongulati Sudhakar Reddy and Tamil Nadu BJP State [resident Anna Mali took part and slammed the TRS government for its failures to provide jobs, irrigation water and livelihood to the people of Palamuru region.

Earlier in the morning, Praja sangrama Yatra began by from Daudarupally Jinning Mill in Gadwal constituency, where in Bandi Sanjay took part in a ' Chai pe Charcha' chat with the youth and unemployed near Gadwal railway station and interacted with the educated youth and asked them whether they got jobs or not and if not what are they going to do and slammed the TRS government for fooling and playing with the lives of educated graduates by not providing job notifications even though lakhs of aspiring candidates are becoming age barred for the government jobs.

"We are here to awake you people and remind you about the promises made by the TRS government of jobs, irrigation water and funds for your region. Did KCR complete at least one major irrigation project in Mahbubnagar during his 8 year's rule of Telangana, what about his promise of providing unemployment stipend to the graduates who did not get jobs and preparing for the jobs. KCR has fooled all sections of society and instead of implementing his promises is doing time pass by tall talks and no actions," alleged the BJP State president.

Before reaching theGadwal public meeting, Bandi Sanjay's padayatra passed through Chengampally, Bheemapur, Kottapally, Chinnapadu, Shetti Atmakur, Chintarevula, Madanapally, Jurala, Yedugonapaly stage, Nandialla and Peddapadu. DK Aruna, along with Tamil Nadu BJP State president Anna Malai took part in the Padayatra.

The public meeting was addressed by Jitender Reddy, DK Aruna and Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender. While speaking on the occasion, Jitender Reddy questioned KCR as to why he has not completed a single major irrigation project in Mahbubnagar district in the past 8 years. "Even though Krishna River flows more than 250 kilometers in Mahbubnagar, KCR has failed to construct even a single irrigation project and has miserably failed to provide irrigation waters to the farmers of this district," said Jitender Reddy.

DK Aruna said that the people of Nadigadda are still facing various hardships. Even after 8 years of TRS rule, not a single industry, no irrigation project, no medical college and the farmers are suffering due to the wrong policies of the Telangana government.

Etala Rajender said that never during the 75 years of Indian Independence have anybody spend so much for by-election as witnessed in Huzurabad to defeat a candidate.

Senior BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar said that during the past 8 days of Bandi sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra, it has given BJP the chance to interact with the poor and downtrodden and came to know various problems of the people. "We are sure that the people will stand by BJP and during the next elections people will choose BJP as an alternative government to the corrupt and atrocious TRS," said Ponguleti.