Bandi condemns the attack by 'TRS workers'

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the attack on the party's MP Dhramapuri Aravind in Jagtial on Friday.

Taking strong exception, he said "I strongly condemn the TRS leaders' attack on Nizamabad Member of Parliment, Dhramapuri Aravind."

He said that the TRS is not able to digest the party questioning the government's anti-people policies and the dectatorial attitude of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Resorting to physical attacks is a shameless act. He called upon all democratic forces in the State to condemn the TRS atrocities in unison voice. Kumar said that the day of the TRS government is numbered. Instead of changing and correcting themselves, the TRS leaders are resorting to physical attacks on those questioning the party's government omissions and commissions.

However, the TS BJP chief said that his party would not be deterred by the threats and attacks of the TRS leaders. His party will continue its fight and question the anti-people policies of the government.