Bandi demands action for insulting remarks on Ayyappa Swamy

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at the State government for following double standards-- one for Hindus and another for other religions.

Demanding action against a person who has made insulting remarks against Ayyappa Swamy, here on Friday, he said, the remarks hurt the religious sentiments of crores of Hindus.

The Karimangat MP said the person who insulted Ayappa by making remarks against the deity should be immediately arrested and punished as per law.

"Not arresting the person in question reflects the inefficiency of the State government. The police should not let crores of Hindus hit the road and catch the person in question for making such derogatory remarks against Ayappa Swamy," he remarked.

Bandi asserted that making insulting remarks against Hindu dharma deities has become a fashion in the recent past." People are openly calling out the governments' apathy in taking stringent measures against such people".

He charged the government with failure to act tough against those making insulting remarks against Hindus and deities in the name of secularism. This has emboldened some to repeat them time and again.

The MP asked Hindus to unite while cautioning that otherwise they will have to bear more insults.

Bandi said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao claims to real Hindu. "Where is this real Hindu now when the Hindu deity Ayappa is being insulted hurting the religious sentiments of entire Hindu society?

People in the country are proud of inheriting the spirit of Dr BR Amedkar. But, a person making derogatory remarks against Ayappa Swamy at a meeting held in his name is insulting Dr Ambekdar. Non-believers in god may enjoy their freedom. but, making derogatory remarks against other religions and their deities is a punishable crime, " he pointed out.

The BJP leader stated that the person reportedly made similar remarks; leniency of the police and the government is the reason for his committing the offence repeatedly. He charged that the BRS government "is adopting an anti-Hindu stand at every step of its policies; that is why it is not responding to such incident so far, Bandi criticised.