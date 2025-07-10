Bandi distributes 20,000 cycles to Class 10 students

Karimnagar: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a programme to distribute 20,000 bicycles which he himself purchased for Class 10 students here on Wednesday. First, bicycles were distributed to all the students studying in Class 10 in government schools in Karimnagar town. Bandi Sanjay said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a leader who has always been there for the people, inspired him to serve society and he is following in his footsteps and helping people as much as possible.

He informed that the district Collector Pamela Satpathy gave the idea of distributing the bicycles to students. The Collector proposed that it would be a good idea to give bicycles to girls under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme. The Union Minister asked the owners of some corporate companies to give some of the money they earn under the CSR fund, they responded positively and provided the funds and with him bought and distributed bicycles.

He told the students that he too grew up in poverty like them since childhood. “I was born and raised here in Kapuwada. My parents worked very hard to provide education. Being a person who knows hardships and difficulties students are facing, the bicycles are being distributed” he said.

“Very soon ‘Modi Kits’ will be distributed. Whether there are thousands or lakhs of people, all will be distributed Modi Kits. As long as I am an MP, I will distribute bicycles to all the students studying in Class 10 every year. I will also distribute Modi Kits” Bandi Sanjay said.

Teacher MLC Malka Komaraiah said that the Bandi Sanjay bicycle distribution programme is an ideal for all. Other public representatives have also taken inspiration and followed the idea of distributing bicycles to students across the country.

District Collector Pamela Satpati said that it is a great thing to distribute 20,000 bicycles to all the students studying in tenth class in government schools.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner Ghaus Alam said this is a very great programme. It is commendable to make it happen so quickly, he said and congratulated the Union Minister.

Additional Collector Ashwini, Municipal Commissioner Prapul Desai, former MLA Bodige Shobha, BJP Karimnagar and Sircilla district presidents Gangadi Krishna Reddy, Reddaboyina Gopi, former mayors, D. Shankar, Sunil Rao, former deputy mayor Guggilla Ramesh, and many officials were present at this

programme.