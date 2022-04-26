Bandi faces health issues, to slow down padayatra

Narayanpet: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Praja Sangrama Yatra reached Makthal constituency headquarters in Narayanpet district on Monday.

However, as Kumar had complained of health issues, the BJP party yatra incharge Manohar Reddy announced that the padayatra would be slowed down for two days as Bandi Sanjay would reduce his daily walking distance from earlier 10-12 kilometers a day to 5-6 kilometers. Against this backdrop, the public meeting that is scheduled to be held in Narayanpet on April 27 is expected to be held on April 29, announced Manohar Reddy during a press meet in Narayanpet.

Earlier in the day, the Padayatra that started from Manthangod village in Narva mandal reached Gollapally village by afternoon, where the BJP leader had his lunch and later resumed the padayatra and reached Makthal constituency by evening.

Later, the BJP State president took part in the huge public meeting at Makthal Gunj area in Makthal mandal and addressed the large gathering of the people. While speaking on the occasion, Bandi said that in each and every welfare and development programmes taken up by the State government there is some percentage of the Central government share of funds. He alleged that KCR and his team of Ministers are fooling the people by falsely claiming that the Centre has not given anything to the Telangana State.

"We are ready to challenge and debate on the issue of funds allocated to Telangana State from the Centre. Let KCR or any of his ministers come and challenge this. We will expose the TRS party and the State government for its due to wrong policies and non implementation of its poll promises to the youth and unemployed," said Bandi Sanjay.

On the other hand, with the slight changes in the yatra schedule the Mahbubnagar district BJP leaders also held a meeting to deliberate on the upcoming public meeting which is going to be held in the district.

Mahbubnagar BJP president Veera Brahmachari, State executive members Padmaja Reddy, district leaders Srinivas Reddy, Satyam, Pandurangareddy, Anjaiah, Ramanjaneilu and others took part in the meeting.