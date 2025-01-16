Bandi hails setting up of Turmeric Board in Nizamabad

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, showered praises on Nziambad MP Aravind Dharmapuri’s relentless efforts and for being ‘Karta, Karma and Kriya’ in establishing the National Turmeric Board (NTB), in Nizambad.

Participating virtually in the inauguration of the NTB on Tuesday, he said the establishment of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad would bring new hope to the lives of farmers cultivating turmeric. He mentioned that staying true to its promise, the BJP government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi established the Turmeric Board. He also acknowledged that Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind had promised to establish the board if elected and worked hard to fulfil this promise. On this occasion, he expressed his gratitude to Minister Piyush Goyal for his support.

During the inauguration of the Turmeric Board office in Nizamabad, Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind participated virtually from Delhi. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay also joined virtually from his office in Karimnagar. He congratulated everyone who contributed to the establishment of the board. On this occasion, Bandi Sanjay, while extending Makara Sankranti greetings to everyone, said, “Today is a festival for farmers. On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given this good news to the farmers of the united districts of Nizamabad and Karimnagar. I want to express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, MP Dharmapuri Arvind, who played a pivotal role in the establishment of this board, and congratulations to Palle Gangareddy, who has been appointed as the board chairman.”

Terming the NTB being set up on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti brought him immense joy, he highlighted the farmers’ efforts, mentioning that 178 turmeric farmers filed nominations during the Lok Sabha elections to bring the issue of the Turmeric Board to national attention. MP Dharmapuri Arvind had promised in writing that he would resign if he failed to establish the board after being elected as a BJP MP, and he worked diligently to fulfil this promise. Special congratulations were extended to him for his efforts.

The Union Minister said that NTB will bring several benefits to the farmers in this region. Farmers will gain more profits with minimal investments. The board will determine the prices of turmeric products. Even in the case of surplus production, farmers will no longer face the issue of not getting fair prices. The board will directly purchase produce from the farmers, store it in dedicated warehouses, and manage branding, promotion schemes, and packaging while also facilitating national and international exports.

The central government allocates special funds annually to the Turmeric Board budget. A price stabilization fund will be set up. In the event of crop loss due to natural calamities, measures will be taken to ensure crop insurance so that farmers do not face losses. Through the establishment of a quality department, continuous quality checks and measures to improve quality will be implemented. Ultimately, the formation of the Turmeric Board is expected to usher in good days for the farmers cultivating turmeric.