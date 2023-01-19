Bandi playing communal card to win polls: TPCC Secretary

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC Secretary Mohammed Saleem alleged that the BJP president Bandi Sanjay was playing a communal card to win in the ensuing elections. After a crushing defeat in the Munugodu by elections, BJP president have no hopes of winning election in Telangana either in Assembly or Lok Sabha. He was asking 80 per cent Hindus to vote for BJP, which is a very shameful, unconstitutional and undemocratic statement, he said.

"The BJP leader's statement shows that they are confident that they cannot win elections on Merit of development or welfare of the state or country, unless they add up communal issues in the election. The Congress leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure for the last eight years was a disastrous, hallow in terms of development, prices of essential commodities are soaring, petrol, diesel and gas are rising day by day. As BJP cannot win elections by fair means, they are misusing power and money and communalising the nation through polarisation, he added.