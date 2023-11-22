Bandi promises agriculture college

Karimnagar: BRS candidate Gangula Kamalakar as Civil Supplies Minister has not issued one new ration card and looted 10 kg of paddy per quintal in the name of wastage, alleged the BJP Karimnagar MLA canidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Being an MLA for 15 years Kamalakar has not given houses to the poor except for robbing people the poor and grabbing the lands of the poor, Bandi Sanjay said addressing the people of Charlaboothkur village in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Not even a single house is given to the villagers in CharlaBoothkur. Saying that they will set up an agriculture college, the BRS leaders are digging hillock and selling the soil. Works are being given to those joined BRS and forcefully making them to join the party, Bandi Sanjay complained.

It has been three years since 46,000 DDs were drawn in Charlaboothkur by Golla community members so far half of the people have not been able to sheep. The tank which is useful for Mudirajs is being buried in the name of sports ground.

Both Congress and BRS leaders are land grabbers. Gangula is saying that what Sanjay Bandi did as an MP and he should read BJP booklet that contains the details of the works done. Kamalakar should come for an open discussion, he said.

Bandi Sanjay asked people to vote for those who fight for them. Kamalakar trusted in Rs.10, 000 for vote and lakh phones. He said he trusted in Dharma and people.