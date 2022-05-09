Bandi reading script from Pragathi Bhavan: Ponnam

Karimnagar: Former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar stated that BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was only reading out the script prepared by the Pragathi Bhavan during his padayatra programme. Ridiculing the comments made by the BJP state president on AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, he asked whether Bandi Sanjay had ever participated in the Telangana statehood movement and demanded him to prove his sincerity by showing evidence of pictures and videos of his participation in the statehood movement. He charged that the BJP had betrayed the people of Telangana state promising 'one vote and two states' of Kakinada resolution in 1996. He asked why the BJP had not given Telangana state when it had carved out three new states after attaining power in 1999.The Congress party had fulfilled the promise made to the people of Telangana state by carving out a separate state, he said and flayed the BJP leaders for remaining silent when the seven mandals of Khammam district including a power station was merged with the Andhra Pradesh.

Talking to newsmen here at the party office on Sunday, Prabhakar flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement on the formation of Telangana state by closing the doors of parliament. He reminded that AICC president Sonia Gandhi, who had promised a separate Telangana state, had carved out a new state by closing doors to fulfill the aspirations of the people of the Telangana state. Why did the BJP leaders fail to implement the promises made in the AP states reorganisation Act of 2014 for the benefit of Telangana state, he questioned. He also asked why the Union government was not conducting the CBI and ED raids on TRS leaders in the Telangana state when it was doing throughout the country.

Launching a scathing attack against TRS working president and the Minister for IT KT Ramarao for his remarks on Rahul Gandhi, he flayed the Minister for remaining silent when the Textile park in Sircilla town was closed and laying the foundation stone for Kakatiya textile park in Warangal, which was pending since over four years.

He said that the Congress party had formed the Telangana state to fulfill the aspirations of the people. But, it was taken up by 'feudal doras' and running a family rule causing umpteen woes to the farmers and all sections of the Telangana state. He said that they would rededicate themselves and take the Warangal farmers' declaration to the doorstep of each and every household. DCC president K Satyanarayana, Congress leaders Adi Srinivas, Medipalli Satyam, Komatireddy Narender Reddy and others were also present.

The Congress party leaders celebrated birthday of former MP Ponnam Prabhakar.