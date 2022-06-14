Bandi Sanjay condemns police attack on Gouravelli land oustees

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday condemned the alleged attack of police on people living in and around Gouravelli project in the name of conducting trial run at the project. He claimed that the police attacked women and children and broke their hands and legs.

Bandi said it was great injustice that the State government did not provide R&R package to the land oustees of the project and added that it had been delaying payment of compensation package. He also claimed that the attack took place in the middle of the night and added that such attack did not even take place during erstwhile British Raj and Razakar rule. He also asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to stop ruling the State from his farmhouse.

He asked KCR as to what prompted the police to visit the areas of the land oustees and attack them. He said that the CM was not concerned about the land oustees although they were ready to extend cooperation to the State government. He demanded KCR to respond on the issue and added that he should also stop the project works. He said the project works should be started only after paying the compensation to the land oustees. Bandi said that his party would fight on behalf of the land oustees till justice was done to them.