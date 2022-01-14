Bandi Sanjay demands fees reimbursement, scholarship for BC students

BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay on Friday demanded fees reimbursement and scholarship for the BC students. "A total of Rs 3,000 crore has to be paid as the government has kept pending the reimbursement fees for the last three years," Sanjay said, adding that the college managements are pressurizing the students to pay the fees.

Around 14 lakh BC students are suffering from mental distress due to the government negligence.

"The college managements are also refusing to give away the certificates for the students even after the completion of course due to the non-payment of fees. Before the bifurcation, the government used to pay complete fees for engineering, medicine, degree and PG students. Now, with TRS government to power, fees reimbursement is being provided only for the students who secured rank below 10,000. The students who secured rank above 10,000 are being provided with only Rs 35,000 and the remaining fees are being paid by the students," Sanjay said.

Considering the issues being faced by the BC students, the government should release the fees reimbursement amount on an immediate note, Sanjay added.