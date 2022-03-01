Bandi Sanjay Kumar to resume Praja Sangrama Yatra from April 14

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has announced resuming his second phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra from April 14, which marks the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. Addressing the BJP zonal meeting here on Monday, the State BJP chief said the people of Telangana were favouring PM Narendra Modi's government and want a "Double Engine Sarkar" in Telangana. "BJP is all prepared to face the elections whenever they are announced. We are sure of winning the highest number of seats in the next Assembly polls," he added.

Bandi said that all survey results were pointing towards manifold increase in number of voters for the saffron party in the State. "In Hyderabad alone, the party's voter base has gone up to 60 per cent. The election results in Dubbaka, GHMC and Huzurabad are an indication of the growing need for BJP in the State. The party will hold a public meeting by the end of March in Jangaon to show party's strength to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao," he said.

Adding that the party was holding zonal meetings to strengthen its organisational structure and to finalise strategies to fight the anti-people policies of TRS government, he informed that the parliamentary constituency level meetings would start from March 6.

Bandi alleged that CM KCR lacks the courage to fight legally on the complaints lodged against his Minister. "KCR is extending support to his Minister involved in rampant corruption by using police," he alleged, stating that it was an outrageous act on the part of police to kidnap those who lodged complaints against Minister Srinivas Goud for filing a false affidavit before the Election Commission.

"People who were unable to bear the corruption and land grabbing activities of the Minister have lodged the complaints. But, it is unjustified to kidnap them using police force," he said, stating that it was only after BJP agitated that police brought the kidnapped persons before the public. However, they slapped them with cases under Section 307. The false cases were filed with an intention to keep the complainants behind the bars until the EC completes its hearing on the false affidavits filed by the Minister, he said. "The BJP will fight against such atrocities and will continue its agitation until the Minister tenders his resignation. That apart, the party will also agitate in every district and assembly segment exposing the corruption and irregularities of the TRS MLAs," the Karimnagar MP said. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, party Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh, national organising joint secretary Siva Prakash, national vice-president DK Aruna, senior leader N Indrasena Reddy, national executive members Jitender Reddy and G Rammohan Rao and other State leaders participated in the meeting.