Bandi Sanjay Kumar writes to KCR demanding compensation to farmers

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and demanded him to pay compensation to farmers, whose crops have been damaged in the recent hailstorm. He asked the CM to not delay the process of payment of the compensation in the name of conducting survey and submission of the survey reports.

Bandi demanded KCR to keep his promise of providing seeds and fertilisers free of cost to the farmers and make the payments of Rythu Bandhu incentives before the next monsoon season. He also demanded the CM to implement comprehensive crop insurance scheme in Telangana by keeping in mind the larger interests of the farmers.

In his letter, Sanjay told the CM that it was an unforgivable crime that the crop insurance scheme was not being implemented by the State government. He alleged that the State government was not implementing the crop insurance scheme as it felt that the BJP would get credit for it and added that the farmers of the State were incurring losses due to the non-implementation of the scheme.

He told the CM that the farmers would have benefited if the crop insurance was implemented in the State and that he was receiving preliminary information that crops cultivated in five lakh acres were damaged in the hailstorm. He said the State government had not yet come up with the crop insurance scheme to rescue the farmers.