Bandi Sanjay lauds Governor over approving TSRTC merger bill

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary and former Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday reacted on Governor giving consent to the Bill merging TSRTC with government.

He said that the bill approval to integrate the RTC workers into the government by Governor Dr Tamilisai is welcomed.

He said that Governor Tamilisai is pro-worker and has studied the bill thoroughly and pointed out the flaws in it with the intention that the government would not face any problem in future.

KCR, who could not digest this, started a conspiracy to denigrate the Governor by attributing ill intentions. Created misconceptions among RTC workers. However, the Governor did not budge.

“On behalf of the RTC workers and the people of Telangana, I would like to thank the Governor who drafted the bill”, he said. He said that KCR to get votes, a bill with many flaws and with intentions of ignoring the promises in the future was introduced but the Governor has thwarted the conspiracy of KCR who wanted to throw the workers on the road and corrected the errors in the bill. RTC should start the merger process immediately. KCR has to prove his sincerity in this matter, he said.

It is to mention here that Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday has given her consent to the pending bill on merger of TSRTC with government and congratulated the RTC employees.

The state Assembly had passed the bill to merge RTC with government. The Governor had held the bill back took legal opinion, recommended certain additional measures. There was some criticism from Government and Ministers over the delay. Finally, the Governor gave her consent on the same.

On September 9, the Governor, who had completed four years in office as the Governor of Telangana commented on the merger of TSRTC with the government. She said she did not give her assent to the bill to merge TSRTC with the government. She clarified that she had taken legal opinion and has made certain recommendations to the government but the government ignored them. She was still examining it so that the interests of the RTC employees do not get affected. “If the bill is good, I will sign,” she said, adding that she believes in people centric and people-oriented approach and would not be cowed down by threats and was ready to face cases if need be.

On July 31, The state cabinet which met here for about six hours took a major decision to merge the TSRTC with government. A bill to this effect was introduced in the state Assembly.

It may be recalled that this demand has been there for almost seven to eight years. In 2019, the TSRTC had gone in for a major strike in which about 48000 employees participated. About 27 people had lost lives and the strike went on for 41 days. Once merged about 43000 employees will be benefitted.