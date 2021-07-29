Bandi Sanjay writes to centre to sanction medical college to Gadwal

BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay wrote to the central government seeking medical college to Jogulamba Gadwal district. In the letter to the union minister for health and family care Mansukh Mandaviya, Sanjay said that land acquisition process for setting up the medical college has been done and urged to establish a 300-bed medical college and hospital.



Jogulamba Gadwal is the most backward district in Telangana and reminded the union minister as several people requested the central government to sanction the medical college. He said that state government has begun the process of establishing seven new medical colleges in Telangana.

"Around 150 acres of land has been acquired for the medical college. However, the state government has left out the district and approved medical colleges to others districts," Sanjay added.