Bandi Sanjay writes to External Affairs Minister, urges to take steps to repatriate Indians from Ukraine

Indian students stranded at Kyiv airport in Ukraine who are preparing to return home in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. BJP state president Bandi Sanjay came to know through the family members of 20 Indian students that they were suffering.



Responding to this, Sanjay wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister Jaishankar asking him to take steps to repatriate them to India immediately. It is learned that in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine tensions, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine has already issued several advisories urging Indian students in Ukraine to return home immediately.

The Ukraine government has imposed restrictions on flight services today. As a result, 20 students were stranded at the airport unable to come to India and go to university. Among them are students from Telangana Kada Sumanjali (Karimnagar), Ramyasri, Srinidhi, Likhitha. All of them are from Ukraine

Pursuing a medical education at Jafrozia Medical University. Kadari Sumanjali phoned her brother Swami and told him about the incident at the airport.

Kadari Swamy appealed to Bandi Sanjay to help bring back the students stranded in Ukraine to India immediately. Sanjay immediately responded by describing the plight of Indian students stranded in Ukraine and asking the Ministry of External Affairs to take steps to repatriate them and wrote the letter.