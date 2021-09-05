Bandi Sanjay's yatra will bring change in Telangana: Fadnavis

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, questioning him as to why he was not giving appointment to leaders in the State while he can get the appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The BJP leader was addressing a public meeting in Vikarabad on Saturday, the eighth day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra.

Referring to the PM and KCR meeting in Delhi on Friday, Sanjay said that Prime Minister Modi gave appointment to KCR, who never gives appointment to State leaders, even to his own Ministers and MLAs. The BJP leader asked KCR, "You asked the PM about the details of several issues. Then why u didn't tell the details of the funds given by the Centre for all the schemes including toilets?" He alleged that the CM had misused the Central funds.

The BJP leader took exception to the criticism that the BJP and TRS were one. "Some are misrepresenting that the BJP and TRS are one. If that is the case, then why BJP has won in GHMC elections? Why it won in Dubbaka? None of the winning MLAs from the BJP will go into the TRS. The BJP is the one, which is exposing the nexus of the TRS and MIM," he pointed out.

Bandi Sanjay said the Maharashtra government under Devendra Fadnavis had given lakhs of houses to the people across the State. The Centre allocated 2.43 lakh houses to Telangana, but the State government has not given them to the people in Vikarabad, he alleged.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the padayatra of Bandi Sanjay would bring in a change in Telangana. The overwhelming support the yatra getting from all walks of people clearly indicates that they wanted a change in Telangana as people were not happy with KCR government, he said.

Targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he alleged that the CM was only thinking of his family. While CM KCR was speaking to the people by sitting in his farm house, Bandi Sanjay was talking to people by sitting amid them, he pointed out. KCR has shown daylight dreams to the poor in the name of double bedroom and waiving of farmers loans, he alleged.

He also alleged that the CM had stopped several welfare programmes and added that KCR was also not completely implementing his crop loan waiver scheme. Stating that the people of Telangana were fed up with the TRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's fake promises, Fadnavis asserted people will support the BJP in the next Assembly elections.