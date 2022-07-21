Bandi thanks Piyush…

  • Menu
Hyderabad: Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday thanked the Union Food and Public Distribution Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal for directing FCI to take up rice procurement in the State.

Bandi said that because of the stubborn attitude of the State government, food grain stocks have piled up in the rice mills.

The irresponsibility of the State government was the reason for the spoilage of grain in rice mills, alleged Sanjay.

The BJP leader said that under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the Central government stopped free rice supply for two months, resulting in accumulation of grain stocks in rice mills.

