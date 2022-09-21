Bandi to end Yatra with public meeting today

Hyderabad: The fourth phase of the 10-day Praja Sangram Yatra by Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar will end with a huge public meeting at 4 pm at Pedda Amberpet in Rangareddy district on Thursday. Union Minister for State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti would be attending the public meeting.

The fourth phase of the yatra started from September 12 covering the city constituencies, including Quthbullahpur, Medchal, Malkajgiri, LB Nagar and others.

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting at Nagole crossroads on the eve of completion of his 100-days of Praja Sangrama Yatra, Sanjay alleged that the Popular Front of India (PFI) was conspiring to convert India into an Islamic nation by 2040. He alleged that the TRS government was encouraging them with the support of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Sanjay alleged that the PFI extremists were conspiring to create terror in Telangana by indulging in bomb explosions. "The PFI is a banned organisation across the country. The government here did not bother about it untill the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids on the PFI extremists," he said.

Sanjay said if given a chance to rule the state, the BJP would make efforts to weed out extremist outfits like the PFI.