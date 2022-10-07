Bandi to KCR: Step down & seek fresh mandate on BRS

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to step down and seek a fresh mandate from people.

Addressing the media here, he said the CM had been voted to power by people in the name of TRS. The TRS chief had abused national parties calling them 'tourists', 'cheats' and other names; sought votes from people that TRS is the only party which would stand for the cause and interests of people of Telangana. But, now he removed the very name of Telangana from his party, based on which, he had come to power, calling the BRS just a name change. 'A buffalo painted in white can't become a cow, so also, the new national party of KCR," he added.

Bandi said "we welcome launching any party with good intentions. But, even leaders within TRS who attended the general body meeting of the new political outfit were not happy. The leaders themselves were so confused that one calls the new outfit Bharata Rajya Samithi, another with a different name."

He asked the CM how many of those present at the time of founding of TRS were present at the launch of his BRS? "CM KCR claims that India is suffering from "caste' and 'gender' discrimination; but, for the first five years of TRS tenure, not a single woman could find a seat in KCR's Cabinet. For years, he did not appoint women's commission. Besides, he gave money to other parties to galvanise support to defeat an ST woman in the presidential race.

Bandi accused the CM of letting down SCs, STs, BCs, OCs and even his own community. "The CM claims to provide the Rythu Bandhu Scheme (RBS) benefits to about 8.4 lakh out of 17 lakh dalit families in the state". He demanded KCR to publish a white paper with a beneficiaries' list.

Besides, he stated, the TRS supremo says farmers would be the main agenda of his new political outfit. The Karimnagar MP called it a millennial joke as, in the name of RBS, all other benefits to farmers have been stopped. "Tenant farmers are deprived of RBS benefits. The State stands in fourth in farmers' suicides", he added.

Asserting that "the TRS-BRS is like a bankrupt company changing its name to become a new entity; to defraud banks of its earlier liabilities and to raise funds afresh in the name of the new entity"., the State BJP chief called it hilarious that KCR speaking about cleaning river Ganga when he could not clean river Musi in the State. Also, "he (CM KCR), who could not resolve some disputes with neighboring States boasts of resolving the country's borders with other nations."

He asked the CM whether he would fight the ensuing Munugodu by-poll in the name of TRS or BRS? "No political party responded to align with KCR other than those politically unemployed and trying to make themselves relevant after losing people's trust.

The new political outfit has neither a flag nor held discussions nor sought opinions within the party. The agenda is only anti-BJP; there are many parties which have Bharat and all-India in their names; BRS would also go their way, he stated.