Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy's Blackmail Politics Exposed: BRS State Leader Nagar Doddi Venkatramulu

Gadwal: In a press conference held at the Telangana Bhavan party office in Gadwal district center, BRS party state leader Nagar Doddi Venkatramulu made strong remarks against Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy. Addressing the media, Venkatramulu criticized Reddy's recent high drama, questioning whom it aimed to deceive— the people, the BRS party, or the Congress party.

"Over the past two days, Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy's theatrics have come to an end. The public understands the conspiracy behind these actions, orchestrated with falsehoods by the district minister. Meeting KTR two days ago and then spreading news about joining the TRS party to blackmail Congress is a disgraceful tactic. Such underhanded politics need to be exposed," Venkatramulu stated.

He went on to say, "Using KTR's name to threaten Congress is widely recognized. Deceiving the people of Gadwal again is unacceptable. The district minister's visit with false promises only betrayed the locals. Announcing additional allocations for Rayalampadu reservoirs without explaining the intentions behind increasing their capacity raises questions. The current capacity is only two TMC, and promising six TMC without feasible infrastructure is misleading."

Venkatramulu also highlighted unresolved issues like incomplete 99 and 100 packages and the need for additional funding for Nettempadu. He questioned why other developmental issues, such as deteriorating roads and inadequate education and healthcare facilities, were ignored in favor of a single reservoir project. "Talking about development without addressing these critical issues is like reading scriptures without understanding them," he remarked.

He urged the leaders to focus on real development rather than engaging in high drama. The BRS party calls for an end to such antics and a genuine commitment to the people's welfare.

The event saw the presence of BRS District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya, Alampur constituency leader Prema latha, senior BRS leaders Atikur Rahman, Tawer Maqbool, Muni, Chinna, and others.