Bandlaguda Jagir Corpn in Congress hands

Rangareddy: With the polling day for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections approaching fast, the political development in Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation area too is taking place often with BRS leaders and councillors are shifting their loyalties one after another to continue their political career.

Nearly a dozen BRS councillors, who are said to have been upset over the way they have been ignored by the local BRS MLA Prakash Goud, met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence today and pledged an allegiance with the Congress party. Recently, the rival BRS councillors succeeded in toppling the Mayor Burra Mahendar Goud from his post last month following a no-confidence motion attempted against him in February.

Although Mayor Mahender Goud tried to prevent a no-confidence motion through approaching the court and even joined the Congress party too to take the wind out of sail of the other party, the opposition BRS councillors vanquished him to pave way for the selection of their own favourable face as mayor.

It is said almost nine councillors met the Chief Minister on Monday, that included Lata Prem Goud, Santoshi Raji Reddy, Chandrashekher, Srinath Reddy, NikhilaSanbgareddy, Aslam Bin Abdullah, Asia Khaja, Anita Venkatesh along with Dy.Mayor Rajendra Reddy. They were accompanied by the remaining three councillors such as Ramu, Pushpamma Srinivas Reddy and Sravanthi Narender who already wore Congress ‘kanduva’ last month.

According to sources, the BRS councillors have decided to choose Lata Prem Goud as the new Mayor of Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation after toppling Burra Mahender Goud and are waiting for the date of council meeting from the district Collector.

Surprisingly, all the BRS councillors who joined the Congress today were once considered as very close to MLA Prakash Goud who often created a sensation by meeting the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy time and again. However, the MLA brushed aside all the reports of him joining the Congress party citing that all the recent meetings with the CM were solely to discuss the development of his constituency.

“Prakash Goud is moving a fine line just like few other BRS leaders in the Rangareddy district and wants to prepare a suitable ground before taking a decision. It may take some time but he will surely switch his loyalty as his desire is an open secret now,” said Mahender, a community activist.

Interestingly, at a time when BRS councillors were busy in meeting with the Chief Minister at his residence, Prakash Goud was found holding a meeting with the party leaders from Bandlaguda Jagir and urging them to work for the victory of the BRS candidate fielded from Chevella LS constituency.

The latest development is clearly explained that the local MLA Prakash has lost control over the party that is divided into many camps.

The BRS councillors, who joined the Congress on Monday, were unhappy, saying that they have been ignored by the MLC Prakash Goud. “The MLA often told us to wait for him before taking any decision to join the Congress as he himself is willing to join the grand old party. Upon finding him resorting to flip flops in taking the decision, we moved on with our own decision,” claimed one of the councillors who joined the Congress.