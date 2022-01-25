Bank accounts of the customers are not hacked: Hyderabad Mahesh Bank DGM

The cyber criminals hacked into the main servers of AP Mahesh cooperative bank during the bank holidays, said the bank DGM Badrinath, adding that they have approached the police soon after learning about hacking.



Speaking to the media, Badrinath said that the police reacted swiftly and blocked some of the bank accounts. "The cyber criminals transferred around Rs 12 crore to various accounts by hacking into the bank server. However, the bank accounts of the customers are not hacked," he clarified.

He said that the amount was transferred from the bank to various bank accounts and the IT experts are looking into the server hacking.

The hackers transferred around Rs 12.90 crore within hours by hacking the server of main branch of AP Mahesh Cooperative bank in Banjara Hills. The amount is said to have transferred to three accounts from where it has been transferred to another 128 accounts of various national and corporate banks in Delhi, Bihar and Eastern states.

The Cybercrime police are investigating the case.