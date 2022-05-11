Bank employee flees with Rs 22.5 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a private bank employee allegedly fled with cash of Rs.22.5 lakh in Vanasthalipuram.

It is reported that the suspect identified as Praveen Kumar, who works as a cashier in the bank's branch at Saheb Nagar reportedly complained of sickness and took permission from the branch manager to go out and get some medicines on Tuesday. It is believed that he had fled with the cash while leaving.

Based on a complaint from the bank, the Vanasthalipuram police booked a case and are investigating.

Earlier in the day, a gang who looted a man of Rs.50 lakh at Afzalgunj was arrested by the Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force and recovered Rs.28.2 lakh from them.

The accused were identified as Vicky Rajpurohit (28), Manoj Panwar (33), Vishnu Gopal (23), Tikam Chand (25) and Mitesh Chowdhary (25). Another suspect, Khim Rajpurohit (35), is absconding.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand stated that a businessman identified as Jog Singh had given Rs.50 lakh to his worker Mitta Lal asking him to hand it over to another person on March 16. Mitta Lal was on his way with the cash bag to Shahinyathgunj on a two-wheeler when the gang stopped him and snatched the bag at Afzalgunj.

"They then fled to Rajasthan. Based on information, five of them were caught while Khim Rajpurohit is absconding," Anand said, adding that Khim Rajpurohit was aware of the transactions and cash movement of Jog Singh and had planned the robbery. Efforts are on to nab Rajpurohit, who is said to have Rs.15 lakh of the stolen money with him.