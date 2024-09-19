Bankers urged to expedite loans

Gadwal: District Collector B M Santosh emphasised that bankers and officials should work in coordination to achieve the set targets by ensuring that loans are provided across all sectors according to the goals. During the DCC/DLRC District-Level Bankers Coordination Meeting here on Wednesday, the Collector suggested that new crop loans be swiftly sanctioned to farmers whose previous crop loans had been waived. He urged the bankers to extend loans to eligible poor individuals in sectors such as crop-related loans, establishment of livelihood units, education, housing, and other priority loans. He directed the immediate clearance of pending UC (Utilization Certificates) and the issuance of new loans to SC students. Additionally, he encouraged efforts to ensure timely repayment of sanctioned loans.



He mentioned that by the end of June, 16.82% of loans had been disbursed towards the priority sector and 30% towards the non-priority sector. He urged bankers to extensively provide loans in all sectors. Furthermore, the District Collector approved the establishment of 100 Common Service Centers (CSCs) in Jogulamba Gadwal district with the aim of providing employment opportunities to 100 unemployed youth, and he unveiled the related poster along with the bankers.