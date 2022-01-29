Banks Holidays in February 2022; Banks to be closed for 6 days in Telangana

All the banks will remain closed for only six days in February 2022, i.e. the holiday list includes four Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays. There are no festivals falling this month.

Every state will have special public holidays accordingly. Customers are advised to plan their bank-related work as per the bank holidays.

February 2022 Bank Holidays

· February 06, 2022 – Sunday

· February 12, 2022 – Second Saturday

· February 13, 2022 – Sunday

· February 20, 2022 – Sunday

· February 26, 2022 – Fourth Saturday

· February 27, 2022 – Sunday

Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates February vary from one bank to another and there February also be other state-wise bank holidays.

When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find out the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.