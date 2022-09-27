Bapuji’s life role model for future generations: KCR

Hyderabad: The State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday said that Konda Laxman Bapuji, who fought his entire life for the underprivileged and for the achievement of Telangana, is a great leader and made Telangana proud. KCR paid glorious tributes to Konda Laxman Bapuji on his birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister praised Laxman Bapuji's multifaceted life as an activist, a democrat, strong supporter of oppressed communities and a disciplined political leader. Bapuji's life is a role model for future generations.

On the Telangana National Integration Diamond Jubilee celebrations, KCR remembered Bapuji's hard work and selfless services during the Telangana Armed Peasant Struggle. He recollected that while participating in the armed struggle of Telangana, Laxman Bapuji also served as a lawyer for many activists including Chakali ilamma. The CM said that Laxman Bapuji strived for the rights of the downtrodden and to the strengthening of cooperative sectors throughout his life.

He said that Bapuji as a Bahujan leader united the Padmashali (weavers) community. Bapuji, who resigned from his ministerial post for Telangana, was noticeable in the second phase Telangana struggle. The State government was organising Konda Laxman Bapuji's birth and death anniversary officially. State Horticulture University has been named after Konda Laxman Bapuji. Chief Minister said that the State government is making efforts to the upliftment of handloom weavers and presenting awards in Bapuji's name to the talented artists in the field of handlooms. KCR said that the State government is fulfilling the aspirations of Konda Laxman Bapuji by implementing many schemes for the development and welfare of all sections.