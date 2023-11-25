Barrelakka gaining strong support in Kollapur

Mahabubnagar: Barrelakka alias Shireesha a sensational female youth figure contesting as a Independent candidate from Kollapur assembly constituency is gaining strong ground and support from across all quarters for her election campaign in Kollapur.

Shireesha who came to limelight with her social media YouTube channel for her video on unemployment among youth is literally shaking ground creating jitters among the Congress and BRS contestants in the constituency.

Speaking to Hans India, Shireesha says that youth have been facing a lot of problems due unemployment, lack of job notifications and mental stress from parents and society. Before formation of Telangana they faced the same problems and after formation of Telangana they were hoping good days, however to everyones disappointment this BRS government had fooled the youth and pushed them into further depression by not releasing mass job notifications.

During past 10 years with no proper jobs and despite having studied multiple big professional degrees the youth are literally forced to go for traditional jobs like buffalo rearing, sheep rearing and fishing for livelihood. Interestingly the state government is also promoting these schemes in villages in a big way. I am not saying these livelihood schemes wrong as these will be of great deal of help to the illiterate people, but what about the educated youth.

With government not providing jobs to youth many are forced to rear buffalos. When I projected the same pathetic condition of the youth through my social media chhannel the government has filled suo moto case and harassing me with their power and arrOgance, therefore I have decided to fight this out and decided to fight this out and decided to challenge these powers mongers in the assembly and stood in the assembly elections contest.

Adding further she says that the highly corrupt and arrogant BRS pary has miserably failed in providing jobs to rural folks. Coming from a poor economic background I can understand the plight of my fellow unemployed people. There are lakhs of people like me and I have decided to represent them and fight in the assembly to get jobs for them. Therefore I have decided to contest the elections and plunged into politics.

I know the way ahead is tough with thorns and hurdles but I am determined and with unwavering support from well-wishers, philanthropist and various social organisations and media in particular I am convinced that youth should come out and question the leaders running the system. Today many are coming to politics not for social service but tor ammasing property and wealth and spending heavily in elections and later indulging in corruption to reap back his spending. My message to youth is to come out and fight the injustice and misrule. Our constitution has provided us a great platform of elections, youth must come into politics and fight for their rights.

Barrelakka during her campaign called up on the people to support her cause and give her a chance to voice the problems of unemployed in the assembly. She urged youth women, men and old aged to cast their vote to whistle symbol and blee her as MLA from Kollapur.