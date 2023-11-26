Live
Bars, wine shops to be closed on these two days
Hyderabad: In the wake of the assembly elections, the Election Commission has issued the latest key directives. Liquor shops will be closed for two days. All the wine shops in the state will be closed from 5 pm on 28th of this month. The wine shop owners have been informed not to open till the end of polling in the state.
The EC has warned that strict action will be taken if a wine shop is opened in violation of its orders. Similarly, the EC has instructed the Excise officials to keep vigil on illegal liquor traffic. Officials said that liquor and drugs worth Rs 115.71 crore, which were being distributed during the elections, have been seized so far.
