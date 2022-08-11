Basic amenities take a back seat in Jalpally

Jalpally: Contrary to claims of development, most wards in Jalpally municipality still appear impoverished as unmetalled roads give bumpy rides while sewage and sanitation issues keep hunting the dwellers. Apart from this, most works are confined to mere inaugurations, much to the chagrin of the dwellers. Leave alone streets inside wards, the main approach road, starting from a graveyard and leading to the municipality, has failed to attract the attention of the civic officials, who are regular users of this bumpy stretch filled with potholes.

If official statistics are to be believed, the municipality got over Rs 7.27 crore of funds since 2019 under various heads for development of infrastructure, like roads and sewage works. According to statistics, the municipality got 15 works sanctioned worth Rs 310.14 lakh under the 14th Finance Commission in 2017-18 only to complete in 2019-20. The officials claim that all the 15 works sanctioned have been completed successfully.

Later 25 works worth 179.35 lakh were sanctioned in 2020-21 under the 14th Finance Commission again and were completed in the same year. In the same year another Rs.55.6 lakh was sanctioned to complete five works under the 15th Finance Commission.

This year the municipality got funds of Rs 182.18 lakh under the 15th Finance Commission to execute 21 works; 15 were completed and only six are progressing. The municipality on the city outskirts got over Rs 7.27 crore funds under the 14th and the 15th Finance Commissions since 2017 to complete 71 works aimed at providing basic amenities, like roads and sewage in wards. Though there are several other means, like Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS), TSIIC and Pattana Pragathi funds, from where the municipality got allocations for development of infrastructure, not much has appeared on the ground in terms of amenities, like proper roads, sewage system and water supply that makes Jalpally most impoverished municipality.

Moreover, organising inauguration programmes sans any ground works emerged as a new tactical approach to public outcry in Jalpally. Surprisingly, some works are even found inaugurated without waiting for technical sanction and calling a tender. One such flaw was noted in ward 4 in the Pahadi Shareef area where CC road work worth Rs 15 lakh was allegedly inaugurated recently without technical sanction and tender.

"Basic amenities take a back seat when it comes to Jalpally municipality as most works remain confined to inaugurations. Roads in several wards are overflowing with filth due to lack of sewage system while people take risks to drive over pothole-filled roads.

Cherry on the top is that some works are being inaugurated in a haste and hustle-bustle without technical sanction and tenders," informed Mohd Abdul Bari, a community activist.