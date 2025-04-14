Basu Hanumanthu Naidu Leads Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations Across Gadwal Constituency

Gadwal, April 14: Taking inspiration from the ideals of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is the responsibility of every citizen, said BRS party Gadwal Constituency In-Charge Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, who participated in Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations held across various villages and in Gadwal town.

On the occasion of the 134th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Basu Hanumanthu Naidu took part in special events organized at Ganjipeta Colony in Gadwal under the leadership of BRS Youth Leader Ganjipeta Raju, as well as at Elkoor village in Maldakal mandal and Guvvala Deenne village in K.T. Doddi mandal.

At each location, Naidu offered floral tributes and broke coconuts at Ambedkar's statues, marking the solemn occasion with reverence.

Addressing the gatherings, he stated, “Dr. Ambedkar was a visionary who dedicated his entire life to fighting for social justice and equal rights for marginalized communities facing untouchability and discrimination. His ideas are the foundation of our society’s progress.” He emphasized that the first Telangana government had implemented many welfare schemes such as the Dalit Bandhu in line with Ambedkar’s vision, and within ten years, these initiatives have yielded fruitful results.

Highlighting the state’s respect for Ambedkar, he proudly stated that Telangana is home to the world’s tallest statue of Ambedkar at 125 feet, which stands as a symbol of the nation’s gratitude and admiration for the legendary leader.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from BRS leaders and members including Monesh, Chakridhara Rao, D. Shekhar Naidu, Tower Mukbal, Raju Naidu, Sri Ramulu, Tirumalesh, Md. Maj, Basu Bojjayya Naidu, Samelu, Muni Maurya, Narasimhulu, Nagaraju, Thimmappa, Raju, Ramudu, Akepogu Raju, Venkatesh, Immanayelu, Jamanna, Prabhakar, Shiva, Manyam, Mohan Raju, Parush, Rajesh, Rajashekar, Govardhan, Shiva Krishna, Shivayya, Mohammad, Rafi, Raghu Ram, Raju Kumar, Kamesh, and numerous party workers, youth members, and supporters.