Basu Hanumanthu Naidu Participates in Consecration Ceremony of Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple Structures at Ellandoddi

Gadwal: BRS Party In-Charge for the Gadwal Constituency, Sri Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, participated in the grand consecration ceremony (Pratishtha Mahotsavam) of the newly constructed Gopuram, Dhwaja Sthambham (flagpole), and Bodrai (temple compound structure) of Sri Sri Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Ellandoddi village of Gattu Mandal.

On this sacred occasion, Sri Hanumanthu Naidu performed special pujas, received Teertha Prasadam, and sought the divine blessings of Lord Anjaneya. Following the rituals, he was felicitated with a traditional shawl by BRS party leader Ellandoddi Raju Naidu in a gesture of honor and respect.

Speaking at the event, Basu Hanumanthu Naidu extended his heartfelt Hanuman Jayanti wishes to the people of Ellandoddi village and the wider Gadwal constituency.

He prayed for the well-being and prosperity of all farmers and citizens in the region, expressing hope that, with the blessings of Lord Anjaneya, everyone would live a long life filled with health, happiness, and abundance. He also wished for continued growth and success of local businesses and institutions.

The event was marked by devotional fervor and strong community participation. Notable attendees included Noor Pasha, S. Ramu Naidu, Kolai Bhaskar, Basu Gopal, Avula Anjaneyulu, Bajari, Kangaru Thimmappa, Amresh, Savari, Nallagattu Ramudu, along with other villagers and devotees from the area.

The atmosphere was filled with spiritual energy and collective prayers for peace and prosperity in the region.