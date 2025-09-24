Bathukamma celebrations in the Collector's office. Dc Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi

Wanaparthy District: District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi said that arrangements have been made to celebrate the Bathukamma festival in Wanaparthy district, saying that the Bathukamma festival is a symbol of the rural culture of the people of Telangana.

On Wednesday, the Bathukamma celebrations organized under the auspices of the District Agriculture Department were inaugurated by performing pujas at the I.D.O.C. premises.

Women said that for the Bathukamma celebrations held for nine days, they collect flowers from the shore and arrange each flower as a decoration and place a Gouramma made of turmeric in the middle and worship it with great devotion. He said that some government departments will participate in the Bathukamma celebration every day in the I.D.O.C. premises, and plans have been made to organize the Saddula Bathukamma celebrations on the grounds of the Polytechnic College on September 30 and immerse it in the Tank Bund.

The women of the district were asked to come voluntarily and participate in the Bathukamma celebrations.

After the Collector performed puja to Bathukamma, the women played boddemmas.

Additional Collector Local Bodies Yadayya, PD DRDO Uma Devi, District Agriculture Officer Anjaneyulu Goud, District Welfare Officer Sudharani, officers, women staff and others participated.