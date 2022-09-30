Bathukamma grand fete on October 3

Wanaparthy: District Collector Sheikh Yasmin suggested that women celebrate Bathukamma festival to keep up the historic traditions, bonhomie and culture. She took part in the fourth day Bathukamma celebrations held at boys' college here. The municipality organised the celebrations.

The Collector noted that the state festival was being celebrated in every town and village across Telangana, with large numbers of women folk joining the flower festival celebrations. She said that a grand programme would be organised on October 3 and called upon people from all walks of life to partake of the festivities.

Commissioner Vikramsimha Reddy, MRO Rajender Goud, councillors, officers, staff, town women, students, and others were present.