‘Battebaz’ Congress deceived Telangana twice: KCR

Congress, left parties responsible for Singareni employees losing dependent employment

BJP stumbling block in distribution of Podu land to non-tribals

16,000 acres of Podu lands given to tribals in Sirpur alone

Drinking water supply to every household only one in the country

Sirpur Kagaznagar / Asifabad /Bellampally: ‘Battebaz’ Congress party had deceived the people of Telangana in 2004 and 2009 by not carving out a separate state of Telangana. The Congress is also responsible for the Singareni collieries employees losing dependent employment. They were supported in the move by left parties. “Shamelessly both these parties were seeking votes," Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Wednesday addressing Praja Ashirwad Sabhas.

On the other hand, KCR said the BJP had become a stumbling block in the distribution of Podu land pattas to non-tribals. He said that people should not fall prey to the “glib talk” of the Congress party and make a mistake while casting their vote. “If your vote goes to undeserving people, the pace of development in Telangana would be affected,” KCR said. He alleged that problems related to water and electricity, farmers’ suicides, hunger deaths and closure of industries were the order of the day when Telangana state was formed in 2014.

“The BRS government addressed all problems and is providing welfare benefits to people now. Telangana is the only state in the country to supply tapped drinking water to every household. Welfare programmes, including 24-hour power supply, social security pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi scheme and Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme for farmers are bringing change in society,” he said.

KCR said after coming back to power for a third time, the government would give Podu land pattas to non-tribals. Introducing Koneru Konappa, the party candidate from Sirpur, the CM asked people to compare the old Sirpur and the present one. He recalled that 16,000 acres of Podu lands were given to the tribals in Sirpur alone. In the Asifabad meeting, he denounced the Congress leaders for allegedly favouring only three hours of power supply to farmers and describing the Rythu Bandhu scheme as 'wasteful expenditure'. “Is it a wasteful expenditure,” he asked. "You should decide what is waste and who is waste," he said.

In Bellampalli, he asked candidate Durgam Chinnaiah not to lose hope as a few leaders had deserted the party. “Don’t worry about leaders who are sold out. People will take care of you,” he said.