BC Associations Express Gratitude to CM Revanth Reddy

To ensure the smooth implementation of Backward Classes (BC) reservations in local bodies without legal hurdles, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has established a dedicated commission. This initiative has garnered appreciation from various BC associations, who expressed their gratitude during a recent meeting.

Key leaders, including R. Krishnaiah, National President of the BC Welfare Association and former MP, along with MLA Danam Nagender and Chairman of the Fishermen's Corporation, Mattu Sai Kumar, met with the Chief Minister at his residence in Jubilee Hills to convey their thanks.

During the meeting, R. Krishnaiah and other BC leaders welcomed the government's decision to form a dedicated commission. They emphasized the importance of fulfilling the commitments made by the Congress party regarding BC reservations. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reiterated that the establishment of the commission aligns with the promises made during the electoral campaign, aiming to facilitate the reservation process effectively.

The formation of this commission is expected to address the concerns of BC communities and streamline the implementation of reservations, marking a pivotal step in ensuring equitable representation in local governance.