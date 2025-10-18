BC Bandh in Telangana: Widespread Support and Protests Continue

The BC Bandh, initiated by the BC IKA to demand equitable reservations for Backward Classes, is persisting across Telangana, with significant participation from various political and social groups. Aside from essential services, most sectors are adhering to the bandh, as the Congress, BJP, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), CPI, CPM, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), CPI-M New Democracy, and Maoist parties have officially declared their support. Numerous organisations representing marginalised communities, including MRPS, Malamahanadu, Adivasi, Tribal, Minority, Student, and Public organisations, are also involved.

Protests have erupted in support of the bandh, with groups staging demonstrations outside RTC depots in district centres. Activists have obstructed buses at various locations, preventing their departure from depots. In Hyderabad, RTC buses remain confined to depots; leaders have specifically blocked bus services at the Uppal and Chengicherla depots, with around 125 buses halted at Kukatpally, causing a total paralysis of public transport. The roads in many areas have become eerily quiet.

Tensions flared in Dilsukhnagar, where protesters occupied roads in front of the RTC depots, further halting bus operations. Participation from Congress leaders andMembers of other caste groups intensified the protests, leading to confrontations with the police.

Notable figures, including BJP MP Etala Rajender, joined the protests, which took place at the Jubilee Bus Stand in Secunderabad. Meanwhile, RTC services were similarly restricted in the joint Warangal district, where BRS leader Srinivas Goud staged a dharna outside the Mahabubnagar RTC depot.