BC communities urged to unite for political power

Mahabubnagar: BC Samaj has called for unity among the BC communities to win over the division politics which are being driven by all the major political parties in the state. The Samaj has said that these parties are dividing the BCs for their political gains and deceiving the BC population by not allowing them to get their right share of development both socially and politically.

Speaking about the current situation through which the BC communities are going through, Modala Srinivas Sagar, the State Secretary of BC Samaj and President of the united Mahabubnagar district, has called on backward class (BC) communities in Telangana to come together and fight for stronger leadership and political power. He said that for many years, backward and weaker sections have remained behind in development because they did not have proper leadership to represent them. “Our lives have become difficult because we lack the right leaders. It’s time for us to take charge and change that,” he said. He appealed to people to move beyond party politics and support BC leaders in the coming elections.