BC Leaders Launch Statewide Movement from Gadwal, Demand Constitutional Guarantee for 42% Reservations

Gadwal: A massive BC (Backward Classes) Awareness Conference was held at the district headquarters of Jogulamba Gadwal, where BC and Bahujan leaders came together demanding immediate legal implementation of 42% reservations for BCs through constitutional protection. The leaders accused both the central and state governments of continuously deceiving the Backward Classes despite repeated promises.

Speakers from across Telangana declared that the movement to achieve 42% BC reservations has begun from Gadwal district itself. They resolved to intensify the struggle in coordination with the State BC JAC (Joint Action Committee) and various Bahujan movements until their demands are met. The conference witnessed the participation of thousands of BC representatives, social organizations, and political leaders from across the district.

The conference was presided over by JAC leader Madhusudhan Babu. Prominent speakers included Erra Satyanarayana, State President of the BC Welfare Association; Akkala Babu Goud, noted Bahujan scholar; and Arun Kumar, State President of the BC Chaitanya Vedika.

Key organizers and activists present at the event were BRS leader Nagar Doddi Venkatramulu, JAC Madhusudhan Babu, Awaaz Committee leader Athikur Rahiman, Bahujan Rajya Samithi leaders Valmiki and Vinod Kumar, BRSV state leaders Kurva Pallaiah, Shankar Prabhakar, Krishnayya, Rahimatullah, Achanna Goud, Naganna, Kiran, Chakali Anjaneyulu, and IJ Veeresh. They outlined the future course of action to strengthen the ongoing movement.

During the speeches, the leaders severely criticized the dominant caste leaders in both ruling and opposition parties, accusing them of systematically blocking social justice and equality for BCs. They questioned why the same governments that implemented 10% reservations for EWS (Economically Weaker Sections)—which have no clear constitutional backing—were unwilling to grant rightful reservations to BCs, whose existence and needs are constitutionally recognized.

Speakers pointed out that the EWS reservations had already breached the 50% limit, yet governments refuse to extend the same consideration to the Backward Classes. They demanded that both the central and state governments immediately include BC reservations under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution and seek Presidential assent to ensure legal and permanent implementation.

Failing this, they warned of mass political mobilization against the upper-caste-led ruling powers, stating that the BCs would use their vote as a weapon to uproot oppressive political systems.

The participants emphasized that it is shameful that despite BCs forming nearly 60% of India’s population—around 84 crore people—the ruling elite continues to deny them justice and representation. They condemned the centuries-old social oppression of Shudra communities, saying that even though Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and other Bahujan intellectuals had constitutionally ensured equality through reservations, today’s governments are violating those principles.

Speakers further criticized the failure to conduct caste-based census since 1931 and the neglect of the Mandal Commission recommendations. They demanded that the Government of India conduct an immediate nationwide caste census to determine accurate population ratios and allocate reservations accordingly.

The leaders warned that if the 42% BC reservation is not implemented soon, they will be forced to launch large-scale protests, including gheraos (sieges) of upper-caste politicians’ residences.

Leaders and representatives from various political and social organizations participated, including CPI’s Anjaneyulu, CPM’s Upperu Narsimha, BSP’s Rambabu, Bhim Army’s Budakala Prakash, Medikonda Eshwar, Buchanna, Krishnareddy, Gopal Yadav, Kolla Hussain, Krishna, Veeresh, Swamidassu, Ganjipeta Raju, Auto Makbool, Danayya, Nagireddy, Taheer, and Rangu Maddileti.

The conference concluded with a unanimous resolution to intensify the BC movement across Telangana and India until constitutional, population-based, and guaranteed reservations are achieved for the Backward Classes.