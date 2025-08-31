Live
BC Reservation Bill Approved in Telangana Assembly
Highlights
The Telangana Assembly has finally given its nod to the BC Reservation Bill, sparking widespread discussion across the state.
The Telangana Assembly has finally given its nod to the BC Reservation Bill, sparking widespread discussion across the state. The legislation lifts the previous government's cap on reservation in panchayats, now providing 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs). Minister Seethakka endorsed the Bill during the session.
Alongside the BC Reservation Bill, the Congress-led government also introduced amendments to the Panchayat Raj Act 285A and the Municipal Act, aiming to bring reforms to local governance structures.
