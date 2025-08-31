  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BC Reservation Bill Approved in Telangana Assembly

BC Reservation Bill Approved in Telangana Assembly
x
Highlights

The Telangana Assembly has finally given its nod to the BC Reservation Bill, sparking widespread discussion across the state.

The Telangana Assembly has finally given its nod to the BC Reservation Bill, sparking widespread discussion across the state. The legislation lifts the previous government's cap on reservation in panchayats, now providing 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs). Minister Seethakka endorsed the Bill during the session.

Alongside the BC Reservation Bill, the Congress-led government also introduced amendments to the Panchayat Raj Act 285A and the Municipal Act, aiming to bring reforms to local governance structures.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick